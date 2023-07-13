Jabeur and Vondroušová to meet in women’s singles final at Wimbledon

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur continued her quest for a first Grand Slam title with a stunning comeback victory over second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s singles semi-finals at the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Jabeur, the runner-up at last year’s tournament, came from a set and 4-2 down to secure an impressive 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sabalenka, a Belarusian player competing as a neutral, on Centre Court.

She is now set to face unseeded Czech player Markéta Vondroušová who ended Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina’s brilliant run with a dominant 6-3, 6-3 triumph.

Before today’s results, there was a possibility that Svitolina, who is refusing to shake the hands of Russian and Belarusian players due to the war in Ukraine, could meet Belarusian Sabalenka in the final.

But Jabeur and Vondroušová ensured it will be them battling it out for the Venus Rosewater Dish after seeing off Sabalenka and Svitolina respectively.

Wildcard Svitolina, who returned to the tennis circuit in April after taking time out following the birth of her first child last year, has been on a crowd-pleasing run at Wimbledon, upsetting top seed Iga Świątek of Poland on her way to the semi-finals.

But the Olympic bronze medallist’s hopes of reaching her first Grand Slam final were ended by Vondroušová.

Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic proved too hot to handle for Ukraine's Elina Svitolina ©Getty Images

The world number 42 took one hour and 15 minutes to beat the Ukrainian with an impressive display.

It will be the Olympic silver medallist’s second Grand Slam final having finished runner-up to Australia’s Ashleigh Barty at the 2019 French Open.

Vondroušová is also the second-lowest-ranked player to reach the Wimbledon final since the Women’s Tennis Association rankings began in 1975.

Serena Williams of the United States was ranked number 181 when she reached the 2018 Wimbledon final.

"It was a very tough match," said Vondroušová.

"She was coming back.

"She was playing some good tennis.

"I'm just very happy that I stayed focused and I stayed in my head.

"I'm happy with the way I finished it."

Vondroušová will next face Jabeur who looks desperate to go one better this year after losing to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the 2022 final.

Sabalenka went to toe-to-toe with Jabeur in a tense opening set that went the way of the Belarusian who took it 7-5 in the tie-break.

All the momentum was with Sabalenka who moved to within just two games from victory.

Sabalenka had two chances to take a 5-3 lead only for Jabeur to produce a stirring fightback, winning four games on the spin to win the second set.

Jabeur then broke for a 4-2 advantage in the decider as she started to pull away from Sabalenka.

The Tunisian needed five match points to clinch the win, becoming the first woman to make back-to-back singles finals at Wimbledon since Williams in 2018 and 2019.

"It was very difficult with her shots and her serves," said Jabeur.

"I'm very proud of myself because maybe the old me would have lost this match today and I would've been back home already."