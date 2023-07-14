England have won their 58th Commonwealth Games gold medal at Birmingham 2022 after the women's 4x100 metres team were promoted to first place following the disqualification of Nigeria, who originally crossed the line first but have now been disqualified for doping.

It followed a positive drugs testing involving Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who had run the anchor leg as Nigeria beat England by 0.21 seconds at Alexander Stadium on August 7, the last day of athletics at Birmingham 2022

The following month, Nwokocha was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for the use of banned anabolic steroids ostarine and ligandrol following a sample taken at Birmingahm 2022.

The Commonwealth Games Federation Court heard Nwokocha's case in May where Nwokocha claimed that the adverse finding had been caused by cross-contamination after an unnamed team-mate drunk from her bottle of Lucozade while training at the Athletes' Village, a defence that was rejected.

"The Federation Court disqualified Ms Nwokocha’s results from the following events, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any points and prizes," Birmingham 2022 announced on its website.

"The matter has now been passed to the Athletics Integrity Unit to determine any further consequences under their anti-doping rules."

Nigeria's Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha crosses the line to anchor Nigeria to victory in the women's 4x100m relay at Birmingham, but they have now been stripped of the gold after her positive drugs test ©Getty Images

The England team Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita, along with Ashleigh Nelson, who ran in the heat, are set to receive their medals at a special ceremony later this year.

The decision means that England retain the title they had won at Gold Coast 2018 when Philip and Williams were also part of the team.

"I am delighted to become a Commonwealth Games champion from the 2022 Games," said Philip.

"It's truly an honour to represent my country and the Birmingham Games were so awesome with a home crowd.

"This means a lot to me, as it is my second Commonwealth Games Gold.

"I have been blessed to achieve so much in my career, and I can't wait to achieve even more in the seasons to come. Competing in front of the home crowd was amazing, the support was incredible.

"I always say Birmingham is my second home due to my family ties to the Midlands, so it was really special and I loved having so many of my family and friends in the crowd.

"I will definitely make time to celebrate this achievement in some way, most likely with family and friends as that is how I love to spend my time away from the track."

Nigeria's disqualification means that Jamaica are promote to the silver medals and Australia move from fourth to the bronze ©Getty Images

The Jamaica team of Kemba Nelson, Natalliah Whyte, Remona Burchell and Elaine Thompson-Herah will be upgraded to the silver medal.

The Australian quartet of Ella Connolly, Bree Masters, Jacinta Beecher and Naa Anang, who missed the medal podium at Birmingham 2022, will receive the bronze.

"I am grateful that we are able to get recognised as bronze medallists," Gross said.

"I think they will react with some big smiles with some shock, it’s not every day you get told you are going to be a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist."

Commonwealth Games England’s President Dame Denise Lewis sent her congratulations to the team.

"They have demonstrated to the world the importance of clean competition and the value of upholding the principles that make sport a powerful force for positive change," the 1994 and 1998 Commonwealth Games heptathlon gold medallist said.

To read the full Commonwealth Games Federation Court decision on Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha click here.