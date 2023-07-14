Panam Sports has launched the official commercial starring its team of athlete ambassadors for this year's Pan American Games in Santiago.

The two-minute video entitled "Sport Lives in You" has been released to mark the 100-day countdown to Santiago 2023.

Set in the Chilean capital, the video starts with an appearance from women's hockey Olympic silver medallist and Pan American Games champion Agustina Albertarrio of Argentina.

This is followed by performances from Peruvian skateboarder Angelo Caro, all-around artistic gymnastics Olympic silver medallist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, women's 400 metres Olympic silver medallist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic and back-to-back men's javelin world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Chilean Pan American Games beach volleyball champions Marco Grimalt and Esteban Grimalt also feature before two-time women's synchronised 10m platform Olympic medallist Alejandra Orozco of Mexico dives into a pool.

The video concludes with appearances of Canadian starlet swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, the women's 100m butterfly Olympic champion, and Venezuela's men's BMX freestyle Olympic silver medallist and Pan American Games champion Daniel Dhers.

Panam Sports said the Santiago 2023 ambassadors will "remind us that the spirit of the Games lives in all of us and we all have the potential to reach new heights".





"Since 1951, the Pan American Games have showcased the incredible skill of the greatest athletes who compete for the 41 countries of the Americas," a statement from Panam Sports read.

"However, the Games are about more than just winning medals and breaking records on the field of play.

"The spirit of the Pan Am Games is inspiring and motivating fans around the world to chase their dreams and realizing that anyone can become a champion through hard work and dedication.

"Team Panam Sports will lead by example at Santiago 2023, showcasing their tremendous talent to millions of viewers and inspiring them to strive for excellence in their own lives.

"They want fans throughout the world to see themselves reflected in their performances because everyone has to overcome adversity to achieve success.

"Their message is clear.

"It doesn’t matter where you are from, what you do or where you are going; what matters is what you have within that drives you to be great.

"Team Panam Sports invites everyone to unleash your inner athlete, because Sport Lives in You."

More than 6,900 athletes are expected to compete at the Pan American Games, scheduled to run from October 20 to November 5.