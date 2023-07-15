The Main Media Centre (MMC) for the International University Sports Federation World University Games in Chengdu has opened its doors to journalists for the first time.

Press from across the world are set to work at the MMC for the Games that are due to begin in just 13 days’ time in the Chinese city.

The MMC spans a total area of around 45,000 square metres, with the Main Press Centre (MPC) located on the first three floors and the International Broadcast Centre on the next two.

It is expected to be fully operational from July 25 - three days before the Opening Ceremony - until the Games are due to close on August 8.

Based in the Dong'an Lake area of Chengdu, the MMC is due to be transformed into a library and hall of archives after the multi-sport event.

The main workspace is situated on the first floor featuring two LED screens that would be able to broadcast 11 live streams from competitions taking place across Chengdu 2021.

A Chengdu 2021 memorabilia store will be among the facilities available for journalists at the MMC ©Chengdu 2021

A concession stand, a post office, medical station, a bank and a Chengdu 2021 memorabilia store are among the facilities on offer at the MPC.

The media food court is based on the second floor where journalists will be able to enjoy a selection of Chinese and Western cuisines.

Chengdu 2021 has created a traditional Chinese teahouse and a heritage exhibition area featuring a range of crafts including Shu embroidery and bamboo weaving.

Journalists will also get the chance to take part in activities such as sugar painting.

"From July 25 to August 8, we will stage captivating performances in the afternoons and evenings, aiming to provide a remarkable cultural experience," Zhang Hongjun, cultural activities commissioner of the MMC, told the China News Service.

"The lineup includes displays of Qingcheng Wushu - an important school of Chinese martial arts -, the Sichuan opera face-changing art, and the water sleeve dance, all of which embody the essence of traditional Chinese culture."