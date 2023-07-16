Hotel giant Hilton to open in Ghana for first time before African Games

Hilton is expected to open a hotel in Ghanaian capital Accra in December - just three months before the start of the African Games.

It will be the first time the hotel giant has moved into Ghana as it bids to "more than double" its property portfolio in Africa.

Hilton Hotels and Resorts has announced that it has signed a management agreement with High Street Development Company Limited to open Hilton Accra Cantonments.

It is one of three hotels in the pipeline in Ghana including Hilton Garden Inn Accra Liberation Road, according to Hilton.

Once open, Hilton Accra Cantonments is expected to boast 145 guest rooms and a range of dining options including an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby lounge and pool bar.

A gym, spa, and outdoor swimming pool are also due to be offered for guests at the hotel which is set to provide more than 900 square metres of event space including a ballroom, seven meeting rooms and an executive boardroom.

The Hilton Accra Cantonments is located just five kilometres from Kotoka International Airport ©Hilton

The hotel will be located in Cantonments, an upscale suburb that is home to multiple embassies and high commissions, including the United States and France, and is less than five kilometres from Kotoka International Airport.

"With the signing of Hilton Accra Cantonments, we are delighted to be growing our pipeline in Ghana and adding momentum to our plans to more than double our portfolio in Africa in the coming years," said Carlos Khneisser, vice-president for development in Middle East and Africa at Hilton.

"The opening of the hotel later this year will mark our entry into Ghana - one of the world’s largest producers of gold and cocoa, and a burgeoning tourist destination.

"We look forward to this exciting milestone which will highlight our continued expansion in Africa."

Charles Mensa, owner of the High Street Development Company Limited, added: "We are delighted to partner with Hilton to open this world-class hotel which will soon grace Ghana’s capital city.

"We are confident that once open, the hotel will be an attractive option for travellers to Accra, offering high-quality accommodations and globally renowned service standards."

The African Games were originally scheduled to be held this August only to be postponed to March 8 to 23 due to economic pressures and delays in preparations.