The United States secured their first gold of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge in Muju as Chinese Taipei and hosts South Korea enjoyed more glory on day two of competition.

Kristina Teachout delivered the US' maiden title in the South Korean city with victory over Chinese Taipei’s Jui‐en Chang in the women’s under-67 kilogram final at the T1 Arena.

Chang took the opening round before Teachout responded superbly, winning the next two in impressive fashion to seal gold.

The bronze medal was won by Tanya Suh of South Korea who overcame Vietnam’s Thi khiem Bac in two rounds.

After winning two golds on the opening day of the tournament, Chinese Taipei struck again thanks to Yu-jen Huang’s triumph in the men's under-80kg division.

Huang saw off compatriot Jiun-yi Hung in the final after upping the ante in the closing stages of the first two rounds to take both for the victory.

Yu-jen Huang, right, topped a South Korean one-two-three in the in the men’s under-68kg division ©World Taekwondo

Jack Woody Mercer of Thailand edged South Korea’s Lee Jun-seo Lee 2-1 to clinch bronze.

South Korea also topped the podium for the second time in the tournament after Lee Sang-ryeol emerged victorious in a one-two-three for the host nation in the men’s under-68kg division.

Lee took the first round 11-3 against Seo Kang-eun Seo before clinching the next 8-2 to win gold.

Jang Eun-seok Jang completed the podium clean sweep for South Korea with a 2-0 win over Buyanshagai Enkhbold of Mongolia in the bronze-medal match.

Competition is due to be concluded tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in the women’s over-67kg and men’s over-80kg divisions.