Germany confirmed their place at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a thrilling mixed relay victory at the World Triathlon Championship Series leg here.

The home crowd roared the quartet of Tim Hellwig, Annika Koch, Simon Henseleit, and Laura Lindemann as they combined for a winning time of 1hour 22min 8sec at the Rathausmarkt.

The result gave Germany their first mixed relay gold since compatriots Anja Knapp, Jan Frodeno, Anne Haug, and Franz Löschke did the same in 2013.

Hellwig set the pace with a rapid opening leg of 18:58, completing his run alongside Australia's Matthew Hauser and Vasco Vilaca of Portugal.

"It was quite a responsibility, the first leg felt like a fourth or fifth round from yesterday, the main goal was to put Annika in a good position," said Hellwig.

Each athlete completed one super-sprint circuit which is comprised of a 300-metre swim, 7.5-kilometre cycle, and 1.75km run.

The result marked Germany's first mixed relay triumph since 2013 ©World Triathlon

Koch then took over for the second, clocking in after 21:42, before Henseleit posted a time of 19:34.

Continental silver medallist Lindemann then bore the responsibility of the anchor leg that she excelled in with a blistering 21:55.

"It was tough to have my first solo bike in this kind of race but the team had done great so I had to do my best for the team and bring it home," Lindemann said.

"It's so awesome to be World Champion in Hamburg!"

The lead changed hands several times before Lindemann took over for the final leg.

She produced a rapid swim to get the crowd onto its feet and opened up a substantial gap.

Laura Lindemann surged to line to clinch victory for Germany on the fourth and final leg ©World Triathlon

The 27-year-old managed to hold onto the advantage with a powerful run, willed on by the raucous support, and confirm the win.

The men's individual super-sprint champion Hayden Wilde led a New Zealand team to silver place as he registered a 19:11 effort.

He was joined on the second step of the podium by Ainsley Thorpe, Tayler Reid, and Nicole van der Kaay as they totalled 1:22:27 together.

Swiss athletes Max Studer, Julie Derron, Sylvain Fridelance, and Cathia Schär then posted a time of 1:22:35 to make up the top three.

Germany sealed two individual men's slots and two women's, which include a mixed relay team, at Paris 2024.

They join hosts France and last year's relay champions Britain as the only countries to have so far qualified for the Games' triathlon events.