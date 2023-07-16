Selfie-taking fan causes big crash at Tour de France as Poels wins stage 15

A fan caused a huge pile-up at the Tour de France after appearing to try to take a selfie, while Dutchman Wout Poels went on to win stage 15 and Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard kept hold of the yellow jersey.

Video footage of the crash showed a spectator putting his arm out in an attempt to take a picture only to make contact with Jumbo-Visma rider Sepp Kuss of the United States.

The American cyclist then knocked into Belgian teammate Nathan van Hooydonck as they both fell before others followed in the pile-up.

The crash happened after 128 kilometres of stage 15 but all riders that were involved in the collision managed to finish today's race.

Despite being caught up in the incident, Jumbo-Visma were able to celebrate as Vingegaard maintained his lead in the general classification.

Vingegaard remains 10 seconds ahead of Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates with six stages to go after tomorrow’s rest day.

"It has been yet another battle between the two of us," said Vingegaard before issuing a warning to roadside fans.

"I’d like to tell the spectators to enjoy the race and be there to cheer for us without standing on the road or pouring beers on us.

"Please, just enjoy the race.

"I’m happy there is a rest day coming.

"It will be very good for the legs.

"What will I do? Just chill and relax."

The stage victory belonged to Poels of Team Bahrain Victorious after finishing at Saint-Gervais-les-Bains in 4hr 40min 45sec - more than two minutes ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma.

"I really love this moment," said Poels.

"I always dreamt of winning a stage in the Tour de France.

"I only started to believe in it in the final kilometres.

"I had to go full gas.

"It was amazing, amazing."

After tomorrow’s rest day, competition is set to resume on Tuesday (July 18) with the individual time trial.