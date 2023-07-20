French Minister predicts Paralympics will be "catalyst for progress" after hosting World Para Athletics Championships

France’s Minister for People with Disabilities Geneviève Darrieussecq has claimed next year’s Paralympic Games in Paris will be a "catalyst for further progress" in the country and vowed to ensure venues will be fully accessible.

Darrieussecq spoke during the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Media and Marketing Summit staged in the French capital

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged in April an investment of €1.5 billion (£1.33 billion/$1.65 billion) to improve accessibility in public places - a commitment that has been welcomed by IPC President Andrew Parsons.

Darrieussecq backed the Government’s plans to create a more inclusive society, insisting that Paris 2024 will be key to ensuring improvements for the 12 million people with disabilities in France.

"During this conference, we naturally discussed the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Darrieussecq.

"The Games will be a catalyst for further progress.

"Their imminent organisation, but also the ambition we want to give in terms of legacy will accelerate the deployment of the measures announced at the National Disability Conference."

France’s Minister for People with Disabilities Geneviève Darrieussecq, second from right, with IPC President Andrew Parsons, second left, as well as Deputy Mayor of Paris Pierre Rabadan, right, and French Paralympic Committee President Marie-Amélie Le Fur, left ©IPC

Representatives from the IPC, the International Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committees and International Federations attended the Media and Marketing Summit.

"A catalyst for change: how the City of Paris and French Government are using the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as a game-changer event to drive inclusion for persons with disabilities" was among the topics discussed.

Darrieussecq spoke during the keynote session along with Deputy Mayor of Paris Pierre Rabadan and French Paralympic Committee President Marie-Amélie Le Fur.

"I know that the Paris 2024 Organising Committee is very committed to accessibility," added Darrieussecq.

"They are doing an exemplary job at their level to ensure that this event will be an accessible one, for athletes and spectators alike.

"We're working to ensure that stadiums and the surrounding area are accessible.

"Spectators with disabilities need to be able to follow a seamless route throughout the event.

"From their arrival at stations or airports, to their accommodation and finally to their seats in the stadium.

"To achieve this, we need to complete station accessibility, develop the shuttle bus network, and increase the number of accessible cabs to over 1,000 by 2024."

About 100,000 people attended the World Para Athletics Championships over the course of the 10-day event in Paris ©Getty Images

Paris staged the World Para Athletics Championships from July 8 to Monday (July 17) at the Charléty Stadium.

Organisers of the event have announced that 100,000 people attended the 10-day event which acted as a dress rehearsal for the Paralympics.

"Some will say it’s not a lot but for us 10,000 to 12,000 daily spectators is huge," Guislaine Westelynck, head of the French Handisport Federation, told French newspaper Le Monde.

"We are very proud of it."

French broacaster L'Equipe channel revealed that it had 11.4 million unique viewers, with an average audience of 180,000 people per day.

Adrien Balduzzi, director of operation for the World Para Athletics Championships, claimed the event was a successful despite admitting to "a few bad surprises".

Transport was among the areas of concern, with Balduzzi conceding that there a lack of vehicles for people with disabilities as well as poor coordination with countries.

"It allowed us to see that there were still a lot of things to settle between now and the Games, where the flows will be even more massive," said Balduzzi in the report by Le Monde.

"Airports, for example, had to adapt to deal with a volume of para-sports equipment that did not always correspond to that estimated.

"As for the 32 hotels mobilised, they sometimes had to readjust the rooms to make them accessible."

Athletics is set to be staged at the Stade de France during the Paris 2024 Paralympics.