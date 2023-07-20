French gold medallists at their home Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris next year are set to earn a bonus of €80,000 (£69,600/$89,600).

Silver medallists for the host nation at Paris 2024 are set to receive a €65,000 (£56,500/$72,700), with €50,000 (£43,500/$56,000) on offer for bronze medallists, according to French newspaper L'Équipe.

This represents an increase from Tokyo 2020, when French gold medallists won bonuses of €65,000 (£56,500/$72,800), silver medallists earned €25,000 (£21,700/$28,000) and bronze medallists received €15,000 (£13,000/$16,800).

The International Olympic Committee does not offer monetary rewards to participating athletes at the Olympics, but many countries offer incentives or bonuses to their athletes.

According to Forbes, Singapore offered the highest prize at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with SGD$1 million (£587,000/$755,000/€675,000) for gold medallists, although this was taxable and required winners to return a portion to national governing bodies for future training.

France has targeted a top-five finish on the Olympic medals table at Paris 2024, something it has not achieved since London 1948.

France are aiming for a top-five finish on the medals table at the Olympics for the first time since London 1948 ©Getty Images

At Tokyo 2020, it secured a haul of 33 medals, which was its joint-lowest tally at the Olympics in the 21st century.

France's performance in the Japanese capital reportedly prompted a call from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to the National Sports Agency (ANS) for improvement at Paris 2024, while the country's President Emmanuel Macron admitted results were "not quite what we expected".

The ANS was established in 2019 aiming to improve France's performance at Paris 2024 by granting more autonomy to governing bodies, although general manager of high performance Claude Onesta has faced recent criticism over the allocation of funds.

Host nations regularly enjoy a bounce in the performance at an Olympic Games and nine have topped the standings, including France at Paris 1900 and most recently China at Beijing 2008.

Paris 2024 is nearing the one-year-to-go mark, with the Olympics scheduled for July 26 to August 11 next year and the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.