Record ticket sales of more than 1.3 million have been reported for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and organisers are "confident" they can reach the target of 1.5 million.

More than one million of these were sold for matches in Australia, and although sales were slower in New Zealand, a near sell-out crowd of 42,137 watched the co-hosts beat Norway 1-0 in the opening match at Eden Park in Auckland.

That was followed by a sell-out 75,784 for Australia's 1-0 victory over Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, which was built for the 2000 Olympics and Paralympics.

The previous record for tickets sold at a Women's World Cup was set at around 1.35 million in Canada in 2015.

Approximately 1.1 million tickets were sold for France 2019.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson welcomed sales figures.

Ticket sales have been slower in New Zealand for the FIFA Women's World Cup, but the opening match of the tournament against Norway was played in front of a near-sold out crowd ©Getty Images

"We are thrilled with the strong ticket sales for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023," he said.

"Surpassing one million tickets sold in Australia alone is a remarkable achievement, and we are confident in our ability to break the 1.5 million ticket sales target across both host countries soon.

"This is a testament to the unwavering support for women's football and the excitement surrounding the tournament."

Last week, 20,000 free tickets to matches in New Zealand were issued following slow sales.

The FIFA Women's World Cup has expanded to 32 teams for the first time, up from 24 in France in 2019.

It is set to run until August 20.