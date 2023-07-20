Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe said she doesn't "expect any major problems" despite the late finish to venues for Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

Cudjoe said that all facilities will be ready by July 29, six days before the multi-sport event starts in the Caribbean nation.

"This gives us roughly two/three days to iron out any kinks," Cudjoe was quoted as saying by Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.

"We don’t expect any major problems, so that we will be ready to roll on August 4."

Scheduled to end on August 11, Cudjoe said the Games will be a great opportunity to promote sport and tourism, before giving an update on the rugby, netball, triathlon, and beach volleyball venues.

"Rugby at the Shaw Park Sporting Facility and refurbishing are well underway from the Tobago House of Assembly.

"You have netball, we had the opportunity to visit and meet at the Shaw Park Multipurpose Complex where the flooring and all the necessary equipment and infrastructure are being established.

"We also have the triathlon taking place in Buccoo and ending at the iconic Buccoo Goat Racing Facility and of course beach volleyball taking place at the new sporting facility which is being built for the beach games."

The 41-year-old also emphasised on how Trinbago 2023 is going to showcase how "athletics and academics can go hand in hand," before saying the Games will help push the Ministry of Education to include more sports in schools.

More than 1,000 athletes and 50 officials from 71 countries are expected to take part in the multi-sport event.

Commonwealth Games Federation Youth Commonwealth lead for Trinbago 2023 Annie Hairsine said volunteers are being trained to for the smooth functioning of the event.

"We have just over 1,800 volunteers that have stepped up and are currently undergoing a series of training to prepare them - to familiarise them with their venues and to understand their expectations - what the teams, what spectators, what the friends and family will hopefully enjoy in just over two weeks’ time," she told Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.