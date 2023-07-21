Celebrations of sambo's 85th anniversary have continued with the launch of a commemorative boat in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

The vessel was provided by the Astra Marine shipping to the Sambo Federation of Saint Petersburg, and is set to be a feature of the city's rivers and canals until the end of the navigation season.

Its roof features archival photographs of sambo's development, portraits of the sport's founders and famous athletes.

Logos depicting sambo's 85th anniversary and the United Russia party's "Za Sambo" project feature on the side of the boat.

Sambo Federation of Saint Petersburg President Andrey Klyamko explained the launch of the boat.

The boat includes archival photographs of sambo's development ©All-Russian Sambo Federation

"At the Council of the Sambo Federation, we decided that it was the ship, the symbol of Saint Petersburg, that should draw the attention of guests and residents of the Northern capital to this important date for us - the 85th anniversary of sambo," he said, as reported by Saint Petersburg online publication Piterets.

"This is a truly significant event for the entire sports community of the city."

Sambo has traditionally been dominated by Russia, although its and Belarus' athletes are competing as neutrals at FIAS events due to the invasion of Ukraine.