Nagoya to host first World Table Tennis event after awarded 2023 women's finals

Nagoya in Japan been announced as host city for this year's season-ending event World Table Tennis (WTT) Finals Women.

Due to take place from December 15 to 17, the event will showcase the top 16 women’s singles players and top eight doubles pairs.

A total of $500,000 (£388,000/€450,000) prize money is on offer, and the winning player and pair will also earn 1,500 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world ranking points.

The tournament at the Ex-Takeda Teva Ocean Arena will be a huge boost to the game in Japan, the world's second-largest table tennis market and which has several players in the top 10.

It will be the first time that Japan has staged a WTT event.

"I am honoured that the WTT Finals Women 2023 will be held in Japan," Masaya Kawata, President of the Japan Table Tennis Association, said.

"For the table tennis fans in Japan, this is a long-awaited international event."

The WTT Finals last year in Xinxiang included both men and women's tournaments.

China's Sun Yingsha lifted the title, beating team-mate Chen Meng 4-3 in the final.

With this yea's WTT Series nearing the halfway point of the season, the world number one-ranked Sun leads a strong field of players in contention for qualification.

Sun, likely to qualify in the coming weeks, would be seeking a third consecutive individual title, having also won in Singapore in 2021.

She will face a strong challenge from Japan’s Hina Hayata and Mima Ito, who will be targeting a first WTT Women’s Finals trophy on home soil, and fellow Chinese players also looking likely to qualify - Chen Meng, Wang Manyu, and Wang Yidi.

Miwa Harimoto, Miyuu Kihara, Miyu Nagasaki and Miu Hirano are among the other leading Japanese players who will seek to be involved.

China's world number one Sun Yingsha is likely to be seeking a third consecutive WTT Finals Women individual title in Nagoya later this year ©Getty Images

"The WTT Finals Women 2023 will be the first-ever WTT Series event held in Japan, making it a historical event where the top female players will come together in Nagoya," Steve Dainton, the ITTF Group chief executive, said.

"Japan is home to many talented table tennis players and has a large number of enthusiast and passionate fans.

“Therefore, I am looking forward to the excitement at the WTT Finals Women this year, and to seeing Nagoya shine as a global table tennis city."

Nagoya is located on the Pacific coast in central Honshu and is the capital and the most populous city of Aichi Prefecture.

"We are thrilled to announce the first-ever Japan-hosted WTT Series event and share this news with all the table tennis fans in Japan," Ai Fukuhara, WTT Japan general manager and former Olympic table tennis medallist, said.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Japan Table Tennis Association, the Aichi Prefecture Table Tennis Association, and the city of Nagoya for their tremendous support in making the WTT Finals Women 2023 possible."