Players and officials have offered positive reactions to an interactive glass floor being used for the first time at an official International Basketball Federation (FIBA) competition, Under-19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Madrid.

The LumiFlex court provided by ASB GlassFloor is a full video floor allowing for interactive applications as well as an enhanced show staging with additional options for advertising.

The ASB GlassFloor can also feature the ability to add player tracking to the video floor, making it possible to display live stats and athletic achievements on the floor, providing fans with enhanced interaction and better engagement, as well as an enhanced show staging with additional options for sponsorship and marketing.

The new technology developed by the German company introduced at the quarter-final stage of the World Cup being played at the Palacio de Deportes de la Comunidad de Madrid in front of FIBA President Hamane Niang.

"It's a historical day for FIBA and for the players here in Madrid, who are being given an opportunity to compete on this amazing and innovative surface," FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said.

"There's been a lot of anticipation leading up to this moment and to be able to finally unveil this glass flooring court is really exciting.

“It's also fitting that the first games being played on it will be four highly competitive FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup quarter-finals.

"With this successful global premiere of the LED glass floor, we have another example of how we are joining two strategic priorities: 'Enlarge the FIBA Family' by endorsing and encouraging innovation in basketball, and ‘Women in Basketball’ by introducing the LED glass floor in a women’s event."

Coaches and players were given the chance to familiarise themselves with the new surface before competition got underway, and the feedback was encouraging.

“It’s quite a special thing that FIBA decided to inaugurate this floor at a women’s event and we’re really grateful," said Spain’s Elena Buenavida after her side had reached today's semi-finals with a 67-49 victory over Lithuania.

"At first I thought the ball was going to ‘sleep’ when I bounced it, but it’s good."

Haru Owaki of Japan was also impressed, despite her side being knocked-out of the competition following an 80-78 defeat to France in overtime.

"Bouncing the ball and the grip was just like any court - it’s amazing," she said.

Mali’s head coach Diakite Sory was also happy, even after they had been beaten 82-69 by Canada.

"Something revolutionary?" he said.

“It is indeed … this can bring the game to another level, making an even bigger fan experience."

ASB have used similar technology to pioneer the ShowGlassCourt in several major squash tournaments.