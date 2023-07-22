The Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games, the multi-sport event of mixed martial arts, set to start in 90 days, will be the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East.

Over 2,500 competitors from more than 80 countries are due to take part in the competition, scheduled to be held from October 20 to 30 at the Sports City King Saud University in Saudi Arabia's capital.

The staging will end a 10-year hiatus since the second edition which took place in St Petersburg in 2013, three years after it was initially held in Beijing.

Atthletes will demonstrate their prowess across 16 disciplines including aikido, armwrestling, boxing, fencing, judo, jujitsu, karate, kendo, kickboxing, muay thai, sambo, savate, sumo, taekwondo, wrestling and wushu.

The Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh has marked the 90-days-to-go point before it hosts the third edition of the World Combat Games ©Getty Images

Meanwhile the Organising Committee has unveiled the tournament’s official logo.

The emblem is distinguished by a unique centrepiece - a fighter’s head, creatively enhanced, symbolising unity and celebrating the cultural vibrancy of Arabic calligraphy.

The logo is inspired by the round head of the fighter, using the elegant curves and angles in the Arabic calligraphy.

The round head has been ingeniously transformed into a slanted square, reminiscent of the striking points in Arabic letters.

Fans will be able to enjoy the atmosphere in the Cultural Pavilion and Square between competitions and will have the opportunity to try their hand at some of the disciplines on offer, with trainers and competitors from the International Federations located in the exhibition zone.