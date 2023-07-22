Russian tennis player Zvonareva blocked from entering Poland after being placed on "undesirables" list

Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been blocked from entering Poland after being placed on an "undesirables" list by the Polish Government.

Zvonareva, 38, who won an Olympic singles tennis bronze medal at Beijing 2008, and has reached Grand Slam finals in singles and doubles, was attempting to travel to the country to compete in a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour event in Warsaw.

A statement on the Polish Government website confirmed that the country’s Border Guard prevented a Russian tennis player entering the country.

"Vera Zvonareva, using a visa issued by France, tried to get to our country on a flight from Belgrade to Warsaw," the Government statement said.

"After arriving from Serbia, the tennis player stayed in the transit zone of Chopin Airport in Warsaw and after 12:00 flew to Podgorica.

"The Russian woman on the list of persons whose stay is undesirable in the territory of the Republic of Poland was not admitted by the Border Guard for reasons of state security and protection of public safety.

"Poland consistently opposes the regimes of Putin and Lukashenko, refusing to allow people who support the actions of Russia and Belarus to enter our country."

©Getty Images

In March 2022, Zvonareva wore a pink visor featuring the words "no war", during a defeat to Danielle Collins of the United States at the Miami Open.

In a statement on Zvonareva being denied entry, the WTA said: "The WTA is aware of the situation involving Vera Zvonareva in Warsaw.

"The safety and well-being of all players is a top priority of the WTA. Vera has departed Poland and we will be evaluating the issue further with the event."

Zvonareva reached a career-high ranking of world number two in 2010, the year that saw her finish as runner-up in the women’s singles at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

Zvonareva, who has also won women’s doubles titles at the Australian Open in 2012 and the US Open in 2006 and 2020, and mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2006 and the US Open in 2004, has now dropped to world number 797 in singles, and 80 in doubles due to persistent injuries.

In April, Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko was forced to pull out of an event in Corsica after claiming she was not allowed to board a LOT Polish Airlines flight due to her Russian passport.

Yesterday Poland was stripped of the right to host wrestling's U20 World Championships in August, after failing to provide the Russian team with visas.