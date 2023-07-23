The bullet train will run between Hangzhou and Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Shaoxing and Huzhou ©Hangzhou 2022

A high-speed train that is set to improve connectivity for this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou has been officially unveiled.

With two months to go before the Games are due to open, the first Fuxing bullet train specially built for Hangzhou 2022 has rolled off the assembly line and put into operation in the Chinese city.

The train is expected to reach a top speed of 350 kilometres per hour and run between Hangzhou and Ningbo, Wenzhou, Jinhua, Shaoxing and Huzhou in the in Zheijang Province that are set to host events during the Games.

Up to 578 passengers will be able to use the Hangzhou 2022-themed train that consists of eight carriages.

Hangzhou 2022 slogans, emblems and pictograms decorate the train which is coated in rainbow purple - a dominant colour of next year’s Games.

The eight-carriage train has the capacity for 578 passengers ©Hangzhou 2022
Full coverage of the 5G and Wifi network is provided, with intelligent interactive terminals available in some carriages which offer services including operation information and wireless screens to allow passengers to watch films and listen to music during their trip.

Other features include 90-centimetre-wide doors, barrier-free toilets and wheelchair storage areas, as well as braille signs for visually impaired passengers and a system that automatically adjusts air pressure to relieve any discomfort caused when going through tunnels.

"The Asian Games intelligent EMU [electric multiple unit] will be the carrier for Chinese and foreign athletes, referees and spectators to appreciate the sports event of 'Chinese characteristics, Asian style, and splendor'," said Yin Zhenkun, deputy director of CRRC Changchun National Railway Vehicle Engineering Research Center.

"The train adopts a series of the latest scientific and technological achievements of China's high-speed rail, which can provide everyone with a more intelligent and comfortable ride experience."

Some of the train carriages will feature screens to allow passengers to watch films and listen to music ©Hangzhou 2022
According to Hangzhou 2022, the design of the train means it can reduce air resistance, cut energy consumption by 10 per cent and save an average of 1.8 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

Wang Minghua, deputy director of the communication department at Hangzhou 2022, added: "Zhejiang Communications Group's purchase of smart EMUs for the Asian Games can rely on a series of important transportation guarantee projects for the Asian Games such as the Huhang Railway that has been completed, and efficiently guarantee transportation between Hangzhou and the five co-hosting cities of Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, and Jinhua."

More than 12,500 athletes are due to compete across 40 sports at the Asian Games that are scheduled to take place from September 23 until October 8.