Weightlifters taking part in the European and Asian Junior Championships over the next two weeks could be the first generation to take full advantage of a "reinvention" of the sport when they reach the peak of their careers.

New, simplified rules and new-format competitions will feature after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games if, as expected, members of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) approve a new vision for the sport.

Proposed changes in the IWF’s Strategic Plan would mean no more press-out controversies, fewer referees, new formats for competitions, and enhanced versions of those already on the calendar.

There would be more collaboration with newer strength sports such as CrossFit and other forms of functional fitness, better use of technology to improve presentation of events in the arena and on broadcast channels, and an all-round effort to change the image of weightlifting.

More than 250 stakeholders from inside and outside the governing body have played a part over the past three months in creating a roadmap for the future which will go to the vote at the next IWF Congress in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in September.

Antonio Urso, the IWF’s general secretary, said weightlifting needs new rules to become simpler and more attractive to young athletes and spectators.

"My dream is to cancel the pressout, to make weightlifting simple - you lift the bar, or you don’t lift the bar," he said.

Small movements of the arm or elbow, or failure to keep arms fully locked, can lead to referees judging an attempt invalid when there is no infringement visible to the audience and, frequently, coaches and athletes too.

Mattie Rogers complained about a decision at this year's Pan American Championships that could not be reviewed because playback was unavailable ©Getty Images

Security forces were called to the arena at Rio 2016 when there were protests after the Iranian super-heavyweight Behdad Salimi was denied a medal because of three pressout failures.

More recently, the American Mattie Rogers complained about a decision in this year’s Pan American Championships that could not be reviewed because video playback was not available.

Urso also said: "We must reduce the enormous number of referees and technical officials in a competition, which is especially important in youth competitions.

"Young athletes should enjoy it, not worry about the referees - if their lift is not quite perfect, it’s okay."

Nine members of a Steering Committee, including an independent adviser and representatives from an equipment manufacturer and a communications company, have drawn up the draft Strategic Plan after considering input from all parts of "the weightlifting family".

Attila Adamfi, representing the IWF Executive Board on the committee, said: "We should respect our traditions, and at the same time think outside the box and be open to new ideas.

"We should control the strength industry."

Forrester Osei, chair of the IWF Athletes Commission, welcomed "the idea of reinventing weightlifting, in a manner, to create a future pathway for our sport and help it to grow in a way that will benefit athletes."

Read more in this week's Big Read - weightlifting’s roadmap for the future - new rules, new image, and everyone has a say -here