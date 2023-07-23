Harman wins first major title as he claims golf’s Open Championship by six shots

Brian Harman of the United States mastered sodden conditions at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club as he won his first Major title, claiming The Open Championship by six shots.

Harman, who started the day with a five-shot lead, recorded a final round of 70, a one-under-par round, featuring four birdies and three bogeys, as he won the Claret Jug by a comfortable margin.

The 36-year-old, who turned professional in 2009, and finished in a tie for second place at the 2017 U.S.Open, took control of this year's Open Championship in England during the second-round on Friday (July 21), shooting a six-under-par round of 65, and never looked back.

Despite bogeys on holes two and five during his final round, played in persistent heavy rain, Harman birdied six and seven with respective putts of 15 and 25 feet and turned with a level-par front nine.

A bogey on 13 was followed by successive birdies on 14 and 15, including from 30 feet on 14.

This ensured he finished with a one-under round, and as well as the title of champion golfer of the year, he pockets a record for the winner of the Claret Jug of $3 million (£2.3 million/€2.6 million).

"This golf course was a real test, it was set up so great - even with the weather," Harman said in his trophy acceptance speech.

"The greens were perfect, the golf course was excellent.

"I couldn't be happier to be the champion.

"To all the fans, all the nice words, and all the fans back home rooting me on I appreciate it so much."

Behind Harman there was a four-way tie for second place, as South Korea’s Tom Kim, Austrian Sepp Straka, Jason Day of Australia and Spain’s Jon Rahm all finished at seven-under-par.

Kim recorded the joint-best round of the day, a four-under-par 67, including four birdies and an eagle, while Straka and Day shot 69s and current Masters champion Rahm recorded a 70.

One shot behind the quartet were Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, both at six-under-par, finishing in a tie for sixth.

India’s Shubhankar Sharma and Cameron Young of the United States, who was in second place overnight and played in the final group alongside Harman, finished behind in a tie for eighth place at five-under-par.