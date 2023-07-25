Milan Cortina 2026 seeks to help students combine sports and studies through CRUI Foundation partnership

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee has agreed a partnership with the Italian Rectors' Conference (CRUI) Foundation for Italian Universities, which is set to provide training and internship opportunities to students.

It is hoped the partnership can enable students to combine their sporting activities with university studies.

Support from participating universities for the Milan Cortina 2026 volunteering programme, set to require around 20,000 people, is also covered under the agreement.

CRUI President Salvatore Cuzzocrea claimed the agreement with Milan Cortina 2026 forms "part of the now consolidated commitment of universities towards the training of young people".

Milan Cortina 2026 chief strategy, planning and legacy officer Diana Bianchedi claimed the agreement would ensure the Winter Olympics and Paralympics provide tangible benefits to student athletes.

Milan Cortina 2026's chief strategy, planning and legacy officer Diana Bianchedi claimed the agreement would "create the conditions for reconciling the dual careers of university student-athletes" ©Getty Images

"Too often brilliant students and athletes have had to choose between sports disciplines and university faculties because, in some cases, it was not possible to go both ways at the same time," the two-time Olympic fencing champion said.

"The agreement with the CRUI Foundation that we are announcing today, once implemented by the individual universities that decide to join, will create the conditions for reconciling the dual careers of university student-athletes.

"A lasting legacy that the Milano Cortina 2026 Games want to leave to the country and to the athletes of the future in the wake of the highest values that inspire our Constitution."

The Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are due to be held from February 6 to 22 2026, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 6 to 15.