Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris has been forced to row back on comments that the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Australia should harness nuclear power to help it achieve its sustainability goals.

Almost as soon as Liveris came out in support of nuclear power, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her Government was against the idea, citing advice from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, an Australian Government agency responsible for scientific research.

"I am 100 per cent aligned with the energy policies of the state and the country," Liveris told The Brisbane Times at an event in front of City Hall to mark nine years until the start of the Olympics in the Australian city.

"My comment [in The Australian newspaper] was all about aspiration on technologies.

"I never said we should use nuclear power for the Games.

"I said nuclear should be on the table for clean energy; that’s all."

Australia has one nuclear plant in Lucas Heights in Sydney, established in 1960, but which is not used to produce nuclear power, producing instead medical radioisotopes.

In 2017, former Prime Minister Tony Abbott advocated for legislation to be changed to allow the construction of nuclear power plants in Australia.

Australia's only nuclear plant is based at Lucas Heights in Sydney, but it does not produce nuclear power ©Getty Images

Liveris has been a polarising figure since being appointed as Brisbane 2032 President in April 2022.

He was formerly chair and chief executive of The Dow Chemical Company, a sponsor of the International Olympic Committee between 2010 and 2020.

Their links to Union Carbide Corporation, the company responsible for releasing toxins into the Indian city of Bhopal, killing 3,000 people almost instantly and the subsequent deaths of another 15,000, proved highly controversial.

Shortly after taking over at Brisbane 2032, Liveris faced criticism for sitting on the Board of Directors at Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil company, with climate campaigners claiming his leading role in the organisation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is "inappropriate" and "untenable".

Liveris is currently the chairman of Lucid Motors, an American manufacturer of electric luxury sports cars, and claimed he is fully committed to the environmental targets of Brisbane 2032, which is contractually obliged to deliver a carbon-positive Games.

"We are going to be the first climate-positive Games," he told The Brisbane Times.

"That is a pretty high bar."

Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM and the Infrastructure Sustainability Council, a not-for-profit organisation covering Australia and New Zealand, last month released recommendations to guide the industry in preparing for a climate positive Brisbane 2032.

AECOM has worked on the last three Summer Olympics at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and is currently helping Los Angeles 2028.

The recommendations included exploring innovative renewable energy solutions but did not mention nuclear.

"At AECOM, we are committed to leaving a positive, lasting impact on people and our planet through our sustainable legacies strategy," Richard Barrett, chief executive of AECOM’s Australia and New Zealand region, said.

"Brisbane 2032’s publicly stated commitment to deliver a climate positive Games will require a significant shift in how the industry approaches infrastructure development, embracing sustainable practices and innovative technologies to reduce carbon emissions, mitigate climate risks and create a lasting legacy."

Brisbane 2032 is committed to being the first carbon-positive Olympic Games in history ©Brisbane 2032

Ainsley Simpson, chief executive of the Infrastructure Sustainability Council, warned that it would require stakeholders to remain committed to sustainability during preparation for Brisbane 2032.

"It is important that infrastructure is designed, built, and operated to deliver long-term social, cultural, environmental, and economic benefits creating a legacy that transcends the Games," he said.

"This shift in infrastructure development requires collaboration, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to sustainable practices and we are excited to be partnering with AECOM to produce this paper and provide recommendations.

"Brisbane 2032 is our platform to set new industry standards and showcase the power of sustainable legacies."

To read the full report from AECOM and the Infrastructure Sustainability Council click here.