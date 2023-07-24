Brazil and two-time winners Germany demonstrated their title credentials with emphatic victories to begin their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaigns in style.

A resounding 4-0 win for Brazil over Panama was followed by Germany hammering Morocco 6-0, while Italy triumphed courtesy of a 1-0 win over Argentina.

Ary Borges was the star of the show for Brazil as she bagged a hat-trick in the Group F opener at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

The first of those came on the 19th minute when Borges headed in a fine cross from Debinha.

Borges bagged her second six minutes before the interval when she netted on the rebound after Yenith Bailey did well to save her initial header.

She then turned provider shortly after the break, showing great awareness to back-heel the ball to Bia Zaneratto to apply the finish.

Her hat-trick was completed on the 70th minute when she headed home before being replaced by Brazilian great Marta who came on for her sixth appearance at a Women’s World Cup.

"I've waited a long time for this moment," said Borges, who was making her World Cup debut.

"It's a dream to be able to be here, playing in a World Cup.

"It's one of the best days of my life.

"I'm very, very happy for the three goals, but the main thing was a debut in which we imposed ourselves.

"It was a lot of emotion, remembering everything I did to be here.

"It was a mixture of feelings.

"I was happy, I cried, anxious to start the game. Being here is truly a dream."

Marta, who is the tournament’s all-time record goal-scorer, was part of the Brazilian team that reached the 2007 final.

Brazil lost that day to Germany who will be aiming to secure the title for a third time and first in 16 years.

Germany hit the ground running at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium with a dismantling of Morocco in Group H thanks to an Alexandra Popp double and two own goals.

Captain Popp netted the opener on 11 minutes with a fine header before nodding another beyond Khadija Er-Rmichi before half-time.

Giada Greggi and Barbara Bonansea have a message for the fans. 🇮🇹#FIFAWWC | #ITA | @AzzurreFIGC — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 24, 2023

Buhl, who set up Popp for her second, then got her own name on the scoresheet at the start of the second period.

Morocco’s misery was compounded by two own goals as Hanane Ait Al Haj and Yasmin Mrabet gifted Germany a 5-0 lead.

Lea Schuller scored Germany’s sixth and final goal at the death.

"We’re super happy we were able to play like this in our opening match," said Popp.

"It’s always difficult because you don’t really know where you stand or how your opponent will play.

"But we were able to impose our game.

"To have this kind of atmosphere in a stadium like this, that’s what a World Cup is all about. It pushes you, the fans carry you. It’s so fun to play football like this."

Today’s other game saw Italy edge Argentina 1-0 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Christiana Girelli came off the bench to score the winner with three minutes remaining of the Group G encounter.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow with Group A clashes between co-hosts New Zealand and Philippines and Switzerland and Norway, while Colombia face South Korea in Group H.