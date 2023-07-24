Luxury goods company LVMH has been announced as a premium partner for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The company, based in Paris, whose full name is LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, are set to take on various roles through their partnership for next summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

These include watch company Chaumet designing the Olympic and Paralympic medals and Moët Hennessy, which specialise in wines and spirits, offering their products as part of hospitality packages during the Games.

Other roles include personal care company Sephora are acting as a partner for the Torch Relay and organising events to allow brands to promote themselves along the route.

Other elements of the partnership include LVMH providing direct support to French athletes considered big medal hopes.

Swimmer Léon Marchand, a three-time world champion and the world record holder for the 400 metres individual medley, is the first athlete selected for additional support.

The last part of the Paris 2024 partnership is a deal between LVMH and French charity Secours populaire français, which aims to support access to sport for 1,000 children and young people, aged between four and 25, who live in vulnerable situations.

