Olympic champions Japan edged out by Canada on day three of WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Group C

Olympic champions Japan were edged out by Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists Canada on the third day of matches in Group C of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s Softball World Cup in Buttrio, Italy.

Japan had hit double figures in both of their opening two round-robin matches but were pushed hard by Canada at the Campo da Baseball-Softball G Michelutti.

Canada lead 6-2 in the top of the sixth including runs batted in by Erika Polidori and Larissa Franklin in the third.

Japan closed the gap to a single point at 6-5 however they could not score in the seventh and final inning despite getting two runners on bases.

In the first match of the day Philippines and Venezuela were both seeking their first win of the group stage, with Venezuela running out 5-1 victors.

The key moment came in the fifth with Yakary Molina hitting the ball over the left field fence for Venezuela.

They were able to score four batters off the strike, with bases loaded, putting them 5-0 up and into an unassailable position.

Following their morning win, Venezuela were back in action in game three of the day, but on this occasion were edged out by New Zealand.

Venezuela took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth after Yuruby Alicart’s shot to right centre field scored three batters.

In the top of the fifth New Zealand struck back with hits from Mikayla Werahiko and Katrina Nukunuku to level the scoreline at 3-3.

The winning moment came for New Zealand in the top of the seventh after a hit from Nukunuku scored Werahiko and gave them a 4-3 triumph.

A thunderstorm led to the final game of the day, between hosts Italy and the Philippines, being postponed until tomorrow.

The match was level at 1-1 in the fifth before it was suspended for the day due to bad weather.

Italy sit top of the group standings and are still unbeaten with three wins, with Canada in second with three wins and one loss.

Four matches are scheduled tomorrow, alongside the conclusion of the Italy-Philippines match, to conclude the opening round stage in Group C.

Following the conclusion of the opening round, the top two teams will advance to a playoff match in which the winner can secure an automatic place at next year's WBSC Women's Softball World Cup Finals, also in Italy.

The teams ranked third and fourth also go through to the playoffs, with the winner playing the loser of the tie between the top two in a repechage match for the second place in the Finals from Group C.