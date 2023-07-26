Organisers of the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games (Sol2023) have signed a deal with the Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VBTC).

"Our coverage will see daily extensive coverage across all our media platforms," VTBC chief executive Francis Herman said.

VTBC will have exclusive rights in the Oceania nation and is set to provide unprecedented coverage of the Games across the islands of Vanuatu.

The coverage will be transmitted on VTBC’s free to air television channel Television Blong Vanuatu and on three radio stations.

The VTBC networks are expected to carry live coverage of both Opening and Closing Ceremonies and televise most sports live in a daily schedule which is expected to provide up to ten hours of coverage.

VTBC will also have access to the special venue feeds to provide specific coverage of Vanuatu athletes in competition for home viewers.

Athletes from Vanuatu have taken part in every Pacific Games ©Getty Images

"The addition of VBTC to our ever-growing list of international broadcast rights holders demonstrates the high level of interest that exists throughout the Pacific in the 2023 Pacific Games," Sol2023 chief executive Peter Stewart said.

"We look forward to providing a world class broadcast product across a range of media at Games time, our rights holders, like VBTC, are crucial to the successful delivery of this coverage."

The Sol2023 host broadcasting units are set to provide more than 1,000 hours of coverage across the Games.

"VBTC is proud to have secured the exclusive rights for the Vanuatu territory and commend the Games Organising Committee for its confidence in VBTC," Herman added.

Previously known as the New Hebrides, athletes from Vanuatu have competed at every Pacific Games since their inception 60 years ago.

They first competed as an independent nation in 1983.

At the 2019 Games in Samoa, athletes from Vanuatu won 25 medals, of which eight were gold.

Sol2023 expects to announce further broadcast deals in the coming weeks.

The Games are set to open on November 19 and continue until December 2.