The President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Spyros Capralos and his counterpart at Badminton Europe Sven Serré have held a meeting to discuss collaboration between the two organisations.

The meeting took place during the badminton competition at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games, with topics discussed including the sport’s rise in popularity and its future participation in events organised by the EOC.

The possibility of badminton featuring at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival 2025, due to be held in Skopje, North Macedonia was also discussed, although no decision was made.

Following the meeting Serré said: "We appreciate President Capralos' presence and support for badminton's bright future.

Viktor Axelsen, pictured, was among Denmark's European Games badminton medallists in Krakow, as he won men's singles gold ©Getty Images

"We eagerly anticipate the collaborations ahead, fostering greater sporting excellence and unity within the European community."

Badminton competition during the 2023 European Games took place at the Arena Jaskółka in Tarnów, with Denmark finishing top of the medal table for the sport with four.

These included two golds, one in the men’s singles for Viktor Axelsen and one in the men’s doubles for Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.