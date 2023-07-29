Tenders invited to install solar panels at London Stadium to achieve "sustainability objective"

The company which runs the main stadium from the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics has invited tenders for the installation and management of solar panels.

Plans for the project to install solar panels on the London Stadium's roof were revealed in February, and the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) issued a call for tenders for the project last month.

The contract is worth an estimated £3 million ($3.9 million/€3.5 million), and is set to be issued and reviewed by the venue operator London Stadium 185.

This covers installation of the solar panels and a 25-year maintenance agreement.

The call for tenders closed on Monday (July 24), with invitations to tender or to participate expected to be dispatched to selected candidates by August 24.

It is hoped the project can be completed by next summer in Britain.

Suppliers were urged to submit "meaningful proposals to achieve its sustainability objective through a roof solar solution".

The London Stadium was the main venue for London 2012, and has since been converted for multi-purpose use ©Getty Images

The solar panels are expected to generate around 10 per cent of the London Stadium's current electricity usage.

The LLDC secured funding for the project through a loan from the Greater London Authority as part of its wider £500 million ($644 million/€585 million) Green Finance Fund.

The London Stadium was built for the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics, hosting the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as athletics and Para athletics.

Premier League football club West Ham United moved to the venue in 2016 after it was converted for multi-purpose use.

It has also held the World Athletics Championships and World Para Athletics Championships in 2017, and on Sunday (July 23) staged a Diamond League meeting.

There have been concerns raised over the legacy of London 2012, including criticism over a limited number of new affordable homes, perceived "gentrification" of East London and ongoing costs to taxpayers for the London Stadium.