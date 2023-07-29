Birmingham City Council has published its Commonwealth Games Community Fund Impact Report ©Birmingham City Council

Birmingham City Council has released a report outlining the impact of last year’s Commonwealth Games after investing £6 million ($7.7 million/€6.9 million) into the community.

The Commonwealth Games Community Fund Impact was created by the City Council with the aim of connecting all areas of the city to Birmingham 2022 and providing a host of free initiatives that were led by local people and organisations for their communities.

The funding was divided into five areas, with "Creative City" and "Celebrating Communities" both receiving £2 million ($2.7 million/€2.3 million), "Physical Activity" allocated £1 million ($1.2 million/€1.17 million) and "Strong Communities" and "Youth Engagement" each securing £500,000 ($642,000/€587,000).

The "Commonwealth Games Community Fund Impact Report", which analysed the results of the investment from the Council, has been published one year after the Games opened in Birmingham.

According to the report, 70 active streets and eight Community Games were delivered, 22 heritage trails were created and 49 young community journalists were trained.

It also reports that more than 117,000 Birmingham schoolchildren experienced the Games through lessons, mascot visits and celebration days and 106 Creative City Projects attracted more than 19,000 participants during the six-month Birmingham 2022 Festival.

A total of 263 "Celebrating Communities" projects have been delivered as part of a Birmingham City Council investment ©Birmingham City Council

All 69 wards of Birmingham benefited from 263 Celebrating Communities projects, with 72 per cent of the projects delivered in the city’s most deprived areas, according to the report.

Birmingham City Council leader John Cotton said the Community Fund provided a "strong base" to build on the success of the Commonwealth Games and "realise our legacy ambitions to become a world-class major events city".

"The eyes of the world were on Birmingham last summer for an unforgettable Commonwealth Games, and we were always clear that the event was about much more than 11 days of sport," said Cotton.

"It was also about celebrating Birmingham, and the people and communities that make this such an amazing city.

"That’s why we invested £6 million into a Community Fund to deliver activity across Birmingham.

"We wanted to take the Games celebrations to local communities, to give our residents the opportunity to celebrate the Games in their own way."

The full report can be read here.