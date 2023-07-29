Nike Virtual Studios, the digital arm of the sports apparel giant, has announced a new partnership with video-game maker Electronic Arts (EA) Sports.

The collaboration is set to bring together the two organisations to boost Nike’s .SWOOSH platform with new immersive experiences.

It is expected to allow .SWOOSH members opportunities for "self-expression and creativity through sport and style".

"Nike and EA SPORTS share a commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence, and we are thrilled to partner with them," said Ron Faris, general manager of Nike Virtual Studios.

"This partnership will allow us to unlock some incredible new experiences for our .SWOOSH community and the massive EA SPORTS fan base."

Andrea Hopelain, senior vice-president of brand for EA SPORTS and racing, added: "All of us at EA SPORTS are focused on leading the next evolution in sports fandom, and this new collaboration with our longtime partners at Nike sits directly at the intersection of innovation, sport, and culture.

"Working with .SWOOSH, we’ll bring creativity and self-expression to the forefront for fans as they connect, compete, and share their love for sport."