Los Angeles 2028's official outfitter Ralph Lauren has released a custom-designed logo for the Olympics and Paralympics in five years' time, combining elements of its brand and the Organising Committee's existing emblem.

Another Los Angeles 2028 sponsor in Delta Air Lines released its own integrated logo with the Organising Committee last year in what was an Olympic and Paralympic Games first.

The Ralph Lauren emblem is the second such design, and is set to feature in a special capsule collection being released in stages up to Los Angeles 2028.

The Los Angeles 2028 jean jacket is the first product to feature the emblem, priced at $298 (£232/€270) and available online or at the Beverley Hills store in the city.

The emblem features a black and red-winged A, based on Ralph Lauren's 1990s P-wing symbol, as part of the LA28 logo launched in 2020.

Los Angeles 2028's senior vice-president for consumer products Peter Zeytoonjian welcomed the creation of the logo.

Ralph Lauren has served as the United States' Olympic and Paralympic Games outfitter since Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

"In every iteration of the LA28 emblem, we are writing the collective story of the LA28 Games," Zeytoonjian said.

"We’re thrilled to release this latest custom design with Ralph Lauren, a true icon in the Movement who shares our drive to think differently, collaborate and connect more deeply with the next generation of fans and athletes."

Ralph Lauren has served as the United States' outfitter at the Olympics and Paralympics since Beijing 2008.

It has also released a customisable Team USA capsule collection to mark one year until Paris 2024, with a variety of items able to be customised with buyers' "create your own" graphics.

Los Angeles is due to host the Olympic Games for the third time from July 14 to 30 2028, marking the earliest start since Paris 1924.

It is due to be followed by the city's first staging of the Paralympics from August 15 to 27 2028.