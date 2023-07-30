United Kingdom-based sports injury charity Podium Analytics has appointed Infoshare to ensure the accuracy and completeness of data on its app SportSmart and other systems.

The partnership with the data management company seeks to ensure compliance with data protection, contact preferences and ethical consents required to share personal information in academic research.

SportSmart serves as a free-to-use injury management platform enabling coaches, teachers and parents to log and monitor sports injuries.

Schools and clubs are able to share a player's participation and injury information, with the goal of allowing coaches to manage workload and a return to play after injury.

Podium Analytics was found by former chairman of the McLaren Formula One team Ron Dennis, and its work focuses on reducing the impact of injuries for 11 to 18-year-olds.

Its chief technology officer Damian Smith said the partnership with Infoshare would help to support its mission.

The SportSmart app enables coaches, teachers and parents to log and monitor sports injuries ©Podium Analytics/SportSmart/Twitter

"Data sits at the heart of everything we do, and building a solid foundation for our technical developments is crucial," Smith said.

"Infoshare are specialists with vast experience of delivering effective data quality and consent management solutions in many different industry sectors.

"They share in our strategic mindset, whilst able to delve deep into the detail.

"We are delighted to be working with them to further help deliver change in youth and grassroots sport."

Infoshare chief executive Pamela Cook added the partnership was "a dream", saying "it's wonderful to know we are a small but important part of such a valuable initiative that will make a real difference to health and wellbeing in sport".