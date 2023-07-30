Meilutytė sets world record to claim second gold on final day of Fukuoka 2023

Lithuania’s Rūta Meilutytė broke the women’s 50 metres breaststroke world record on the final day of competition at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

Meilutytė, a gold medallist at the London 2012 Olympics, equalled the record of 29.30 seconds set by Italy’s Benedetta Pilato yesterday before lowering the mark by 0.14 following a stunning swim today.

The Lithuanian clocked 29.16 to seal the title which was her second of the week having triumphed over 100m.

Lilly King of the United States came second in 29.94, while previous world record holder Pilato had to settle for bronze in 30.04.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström posted a world-record time of 23.61 in the semi-finals of the women’s 50m butterfly yesterday.

She was unable to lower that mark but emerged victorious with a time of 24.77 in the final to add to her success in the women’s 50m freestyle.

China’s Zhang Yufei registered an Asian record of 25.05 for silver, while Gretchen Walsh of the US finished in 25.46 for bronze.

Summer McIntosh of Canada claimed her second title in Fukuoka after backing up her victory in the women’s 200m butterfly with gold in the women’s 400m individual medley.

🇺🇸TEAM USA🇺🇸 claims the relays on the last night!!

🥇Men's 4x100 Medley Relay - 3:27.20

🥇Women's 4x100 Medley Relay - 3:52.08#AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/2ZO7KCgwQ6 — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 30, 2023

It was a dominant performance from the Canadian who clocked a Championship record time of 4:27.11 for the win.

American Katie Grimes came second in 4:31.41 as Australia’s Jenna Forrester completed the podium after touching the wall in 4:32.30.

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia captured the men’s 1,500m freestyle crown after holding off Bobby Finke of the US in a thrilling final.

The Tunisian came home in 14:31.54 as he broke the Championship and Asian records to seal victory.

It was his second gold of the week after winning the men’s 800m freestyle.

Finke finished agonisingly short as he posted 14:31.59 for silver, while Sam Short of Australia bagged bronze in 14:37.28.

Hunter Armstrong of the US clinched his first individual world gold medal after coming out on top in the men’s 50m backstroke.

🥇🥈🥉Let's have a look at the final medal table of the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka 2023 🇯🇵 #AQUAFukuoka23 pic.twitter.com/9PfBeeTSXK — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) July 30, 2023

A time of 24.05 saw him overcome compatriot Justin Ress who sealed silver in 24.24.

China’s Xu Jiayu rounded off the podium after finishing in 24.50 for bronze.

There was also double delight for the US in the men’s and women’s 4x100m medley relays.

The men triumphed in 3:27.20 while the women earned gold in 3:52.08.

China did not taste success on the final day but they finished at the top of the overall podium in Fukuoka with 20 golds, eight silvers and 12 bronzes.

Australia ranked second with 15 golds, nine silvers and seven bronzes, while the US notched seven golds in a 44-medal haul to place third.