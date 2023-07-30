Hungary defended their women's team sabre title on the last day of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Fencing World Championships in Milan, and Japan triumphed in the men's team foil for the first time ever.

Sugár Katinka Battai, Anna Márton, Liza Pusztai and Luca Szücs comprised the Hungarian women's sabre team which overcame France in a repeat of last year's final in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Hungary trailed 25-18 after five matches in the final at the Milan Convention Centre, but a strong second half including Márton's 11-5 thrashing of Sara Balzer and a 5-1 victory against Olympic individual bronze medallist Manon Apithy-Brunet helping them to triumph 45-38.

They had earlier proved too strong for Greece in a 45-35 win and South Korea who they beat 45-39.

Ukraine's team featured Olha Kharlan, after the FIE lifted a ban on her competing due to a controversial black card in the individual competition on Thursday (July 27) for refusing to shake the hand of Russian opponent Anna Smirnova, who was competing as a neutral.

In the midst of the backlash, Kharlan was guaranteed an additional quota place at the Paris 2024 Olympics in an unprecedented move by the International Olympic Committee and the FIE eased a long-standing rule requiring a handshake between players after matches.

Hungary triumphed in the women's team sabre final at the Fencing World Championships in Milan ©Getty Images

Kharlan helped Ukraine reach the semi-finals as her 6-4 win against the United States' Elizabeth Tartakovsky ensured her team narrowly took the quarter-final 45-44, but she could not prevent them from losing 45-32 to France in the last four and by the same scoreline to South Korea in the match for bronze.

In the men's team foil, Japan claimed a historic victory with a dominant 45-35 win against China.

Kazuki Iimura, Kyosuke Matsuyama, Takahiro Shikine and Kenta Suzumura comprised the Japanese team who won their semi-final against Hong Kong by the same scoreline and beat South Korea 45-41 in the quarter-finals.

Hong Kong completed the podium with a 45-31 win against the US for bronze.

The FIE Fencing World Championships in Milan offered qualification points for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Hosts Italy finished top of the medals table with four golds, followed by Hungary with three and Japan with two.