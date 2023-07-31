Australia sink Scotland to continue 100 per cent win record at Netball World Cup

Australia extended their perfect record at the Netball World Cup in South Africa by dominating Scotland as the second preliminary round got underway.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games champions cruised to a 77-37 victory against the Scots at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in what was the two countries' 10th World Cup meeting.

The Diamonds quickly raced into the lead, going up 21-9 after the first quarter.

Goal attack Sophie Garbin kept the scoreboard ticking over and scored 38 of Australia's 43 goals by half-time with an average shooting accuracy of 95 per cent.

The Thistles enjoyed an improved third quarter as they conceded 15 and scored 11 but it was not enough to bring them back into contention.

Australia continued with their high-intensity approach to see out the match with a 40-point advantage and ensure their 100 per cent winning record remained intact.

Defending champions New Zealand took a similarly dominant win in Cape Town, this time against Wales as they won 83-34.

Grace Nweke was forced off the court with a knee injury that has ruled her out of the tournament ©Getty Images

However, the result was marred by an injury to goal shooter Grace Nweke.

She limped off the court with knee pain in yesterday's match against Singapore and although early reports suggest it is not a serious problem, she is expected to miss the rest of the tournament.

A partial tear in her patella tendon means she is replaced in the squad by travelling reserve Tiana Metuarau.

Barbados topped Group E of the second preliminary stage with a 62-45 triumph against Zimbabwe.

Kadeen Corbin, who switched nationalities from England to Barbados earlier this year, starred in attack with 38 goals from 42 attempts.

Elsewhere in Group F, aside from Australia's win, Malawi beat Fiji 62-48 and England got the better of Tonga 72-46.

Jamaica downed Uganda 61-49 and hosts South Africa cruised past Trinidad and Tobago 69-28.