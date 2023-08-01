New Latvian Olympic Committee (LOK) President Jānis Buks has reiterated his organisation’s opposition of Russian and Belarusian athletes at next year's Olympics in Paris, insisting "a neutral flag does not change the status of the aggressor countries in any way".

Buks replaced Žoržs Tikmers as head of the LOK after defeating Gunta Vlasenko and Andris Feldmanis in last month’s Presidential elections.

Tikmers has been a vocal critic of athletes from Russia and Belarus participating on the global stage while war rages in Ukraine and even stated earlier this year that the country would boycott Paris 2024 should they be allowed to compete at the Games.

Latvia is expected to participate at the Olympics after the LOK received its invitation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The National Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus are yet to be invited with the IOC's decision on their participation at Paris 2024 still pending.

The IOC ruled in March that athletes from the two countries should be reintroduced to international competition as individual neutrals, provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

Ukrainian NOC President Vadym Gutzeit is expected to meet with his Latvian counterpart Jānis Buks this week ©ukrinform

Buks told Latvian Radio that he was due to speak with Ukraine’s Sports Minister and NOC President Vadym Gutzeit to determine a joint position but stressed that he was against Russian and Belarusian athletes competing while the war continues.

"As long as Russian troops are at war in Ukraine, my personal opinion is that Russia and Belarus cannot participate in the Olympics," said Buks.

"It will be an absolute disrespect to those who have been killed, who have been driven from their homes."

Under the IOC’s conditions of neutrality, athletes from Russia and Belarus are not allowed to compete under their country’s flag and anthem and are prevented from wearing national uniform.

Moscow has slammed the IOC’s criteria as discriminatory, whereas Buks does not believe neutrality can be achieved.

"A neutral flag does not change the status of the aggressor countries in any way, because no athlete can prepare for the Olympic Games without the support of the country," added Buks.

"Sports and politics definitely go hand in hand in Russia."

Latvia is aiming to send around 50 athletes to Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Buks said the LOK remains on track in its preparations for Paris 2024 as it aims to send around 50 athletes to battle it out for medals in the French capital.

"Right now it's very early [to judge]," said Buks on the number of medals Latvia is seeking to achieve.

"As we know, historically, a wide variety of athletes have unexpectedly shot up and become Olympic medallists.

"I believe that these Games will definitely be decorated with medals and we will have many reasons to be proud of our athletes again."

Latvia has claimed 21 medals in its Olympic history, including four golds, 11 silvers and six bronzes.

At Tokyo 2020, Latvia’s men’s 3x3 basketball team were crowned Olympic champions, while Artūrs Plēsnieks won weightlifting bronze.