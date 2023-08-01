Bol cleared of doping by SIA as WADA agrees to review EPO testing process

Australian middle-distance runner Peter Bol has hailed the Sport Integrity Australia's (SIA) decision to clear him of doping as a "dream come true".

Bol has also welcomed the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) announcement that it will review the testing process for the substance erythropoietin (EPO) following the outcome of his case.

The 29-year-old, who claimed silver in the men’s 800 metres at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, was provisionally suspended in January after confirmation of a positive result for EPO in an out-of-competition urine test last October.

Analysis by the SIA of the B sample discovered an "atypical finding", resulting in his ban being lifted in February.

The SIA continued to investigate samples by using a different independent WADA-accredited laboratory and EPO expert before revealing today that the case has now closed.

"The further analysis resulted in varying expert opinions as to the positive or negative reporting of the sample, and the A-sample was reported as negative," a statement from the SIA read.

"As a result, Sport Integrity Australia has taken the decision not to progress an anti-doping rule violation for this sample.

"The investigation into this sample is finalised."

The WADA said it was "satisfied" with the processes carried out by the SIA but would conduct a review of the EPO testing procedure.

"While we have no reason to question the validity of the analytical method used for recombinant EPO, WADA will assess the current review process in light of the particularities of this case."

Bol has taken to Twitter to celebrate the news as he focuses on competing at the World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held from August 19 to 27 in Hungarian capital Budapest.

"I have been exonerated," Bol wrote.

"It was a false positive like I have said all along.

"The news from Sport Integrity Australia today was a dream come true.

Peter Bol and Sport Intergrity Australia have welcomed WADA's decision to review the EPO testing process ©Getty Images

"I am glad to see that WADA has agreed to review the EPO testing process to prevent future false positives.

"No one should ever experience what I have gone through this year."

The SIA has also welcomed WADA's review of the EPO testing process.

"It is important to highlight that the analysis for synthetic EPO is a unique process which is different to how other prohibited substances are identified," a statement from the SIA added.

"Athletes in Australia should have confidence in the anti-doping system that has allowed Sport Integrity Australia to conduct a thorough investigation.

"A review and strengthening of the EPO review process by WADA is an indication of good governance structures in place."