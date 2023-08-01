The International Cycling Union (UCI) has announced that the 2023 Tour de France was free of technological fraud.

A total of 997 tests were carried out during all 21 stages of the event to detect any propulsion systems hidden in bikes.

The International Federation confirmed that all test results were negative.

Magnetic tablets were used to conduct the tests - 837 on them - before the start of the stages by the UCI Technical Commissaire.

The remaining 160 tests were done at the end of stages using backscatter or transmission X-ray technologies.

"The large number of tests carried out at the 2023 Tour de France as part of our technological fraud detection programme sends a very clear message to riders and the public: it is impossible to use a propulsion system hidden in a bike without being exposed," UCI director general Amina Lanaya said.

"To ensure the fairness of cycling competitions and protect the integrity of the sport and its athletes, we will continue to implement our detection programme and to develop it further".

Stage winner, riders wearing a leader's jersey, three to four randomly-selected riders and riders who give rise to suspicion were among those whose bikes were tested.

According to UCI, high number of bike changes and incidents picked up by the UCI Video Commissaire are some examples of suspicion.

At last year's Tour de France, 1,008 bike checks were carried out with fraud detected.

The governing body also tests bikes at all UCI WorldTour events, including the UCI Road World Championships, the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships, the UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup, the UCI Women's WorldTour and the Olympic Games.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, riding for Team Jumbo-Visma, won the Tour de France title in Paris this year.