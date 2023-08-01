Paris' prefect of police Laurent Nuñez has admitted that the Paris 2024 Olympic Games "will be complicated to secure" with less than 12 months to go until the Opening Ceremony on July 26 next year.

It is due to be the first edition of the Summer Olympics to take place in France for 100 years, which Nuñez feels is where the challenges stem from.

"We are expected on the security of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," he said, as reported by RTL.

"There is a completely new opening ceremony, many sites to secure, races that take place in urban areas.

"Indeed, the competitions organised in intramural Paris must be held in a dozen sites, at the Grand Palais, on the Champ-de-Mars, near the Eiffel Tower, Place de la Concorde or the Parc des Princes.

"[Security] will be an important issue at the Games.

Laurent Nuñez states that because Paris has not hosted the Olympic Games for 100 years it makes the security challenge more difficult ©Getty Images

"It is an event that will be complicated to secure because it is unprecedented.

"When you have no precedent, it's always more difficult.

"Our security plans are ready.

"From September, we will enter the implementation phase, in the operational phase."

Concerns for security at Paris 2024 were exacerbated after the capital held the UEFA Champions League Final last year which descended into chaos.

Laurent Nuñez is due to have talks with Parisian booksellers along the River Seine to have them vacated before the Olympic Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Crowds were mismanaged at the Stade de France, which is due to stage athletics and rugby sevens at next year's Olympics as well athletics at the Paralympics, which sparked an investigation into the police's handling of the event.

Nuñez has assured that this will not happen again, however, and stated crowd control during Bastille Day and New Year's Eve celebrations prove the city's police is capable.

"We have learned the lessons, in terms of managing the flow of spectators and in terms of the fight against delinquency".

Nuñez confirmed that "meetings are planned" for Paris' iconic booksellers that line the River Seine to vacate the site prior to the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

The Ceremony is due to see around 600,000 people line the riverbanks as delegations travel down it on boats.