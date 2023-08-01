International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder has revealed that he has received plenty of encouragement to bid to take on the role of head of the organisation on a full-time basis.

Eder is remaining tight-lipped over whether he will stand in the FISU Presidential elections but said that the leaders of "many" National University Sports Federations are backing him to run.

The Swiss official has taken charge of FISU on an interim basis since March 2021 when its President Oleg Matytsin agreed to step aside in accordance with doping sanctions against Russia.

Matytsin, who was re-elected as FISU President in 2019 after first assuming the role in 2015, has been Russia’s Sports Minister since January 2020.

Under sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency following the cover-up of a state-sponsored doping programme, Russian Government officials were not permitted to hold any position at a global governing body that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code.

Although those sanctions, watered down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, lifted last December, Matytsin decided to continue to delegate responsibilities to Eder.

Matytsin has previously said that he can return "at any time as soon as I deem it necessary" but it is not known whether he will stand for re-election.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has been delegating his responsibility as FISU President since March 2021 when he stepped aside in accordance with doping sanctions against Russia ©Getty Images

A deadline of August 17 has been set by FISU for nominations for Presidency and the Executive Committee.

The elections are due to be held at the organisation’s General Assembly, scheduled to take place on November 16 and 17 in Swiss city Geneva.

During Eder’s time in temporary charge of FISU, the body has had to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and fall-out from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This year has seen Eder preside over the organisation of the Winter World University Games in Lake Placid, and he is currently in Chengdu which is staging the delayed summer edition of the multi-sport event.

Under Eder’s leadership, FISU has also awarded the 2027 and 2029 Summer World University Games to Chungcheong and North Carolina.

Speaking to insidethegames, Eder, who was previously first vice-president of FISU, admitted that he had made up his mind whether to stand in the Presidential elections but would not reveal his decision until the nomination deadline had passed.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to lead FISU as Acting President," said Eder.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder is currently in Chengdu which is staging the delayed Summer World University Games ©Getty Images

"We have achieved great things coming out of the pandemic.

"We have done a lot of competitions again and organised fantastic Games in Lake Placid and here in Chengdu together with the Organising Committees.

"We have attributed a lot of Championships and clearly there is still a lot more to do with sustainable development and with our global strategy.

"For me, it was a real pleasure to have a lot of leaders from National University Sports Federations from different continents encouraging me to run.

"This gives me quite a good feeling that I feel the support of many of the leaders but you will know [my decision] on August 17."

A proposal had been tabled to extend the current term lengths of the FISU Executive Committee from 2023 to 2025 due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Extraordinary General Assembly was staged in March where the proposal was dismissed after failing to achieve a two-thirds majority.

Hisato Igarashi of Japan, Kenny Chow of Hong Kong, You Byong-jin of South Korea and Omar Al-Hai of the United Arab Emirates are unable to run again to be on the Executive Committee after reaching the age limit of 70.