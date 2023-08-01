World Taekwondo has recorded its highest proportion of female representation in the announcement of the latest appointment of chairs for its Commissions and Committees.

The governing body states that it reflects its commitment to gender equality and is comprised of a mixture of new appointments and re-appointments.

"Of the 29 available positions, 11 are held by women representing 38 per cent and an increase from 34 per cent in the previous terms," read a World Taekwondo statement.

Terms are set to run until either the end of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games or until the 2025 World Taekwondo General Assembly and World Championships.

This depends on the Commission or Committee, with nine of the 14 lasting until the World Championships in two years' time.

The Athletes' Committee has the longest-running term, with China's Wu Jingyu and Cheick Cissé of the Ivory Coast both newly elected to serve until the 2027 World Championships.

Wu Jingyu is set to serve as chair of the World Taekwondo Athletes' Commission alongside Cheick Cissé ©Getty Images

Cissé is an Olympic champion having triumphed in the men's under-80-kilograms tournament at Rio 2016.

The 29-year-old also won gold in this year's World Championships in Azerbaijan's capital of Baku.

Wu is a double Olympic gold medallist with women's under-49kg wins at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

World Taekwondo vice-president Maria Borello Castillo of Guatemala has been re-appointed as chair of the Member Relations and Development Commission and the Development Committee.

World Taekwondo Council members Mohamed Shaaban of Egypt and New Zealand's Jamie Lee Carpenter are in charge of the Technical Commission and Sustainability Committee respectively.

Jean-Marie Ayer of Switzerland, who is also on the Council, has been enlisted to head up the Integrity Committee.

The chair of the Coaches Committee is yet to be decided on and will be subject to an election.