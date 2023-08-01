Tributes paid to Wilson, member of US 1964 Olympic gold-medal winning basketball team, after death aged 81

Tributes have been paid to George Wilson, a member of the United States team that won basketball gold at the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, after his death aged 81.

Wilson played as a forward in the squad that took Olympic gold after defeating the Soviet Union 73-59 in the final.

The US came into the contest on a 37-match winning streak and claimed gold for a sixth Olympic Games in a row following the win.

Wilson reflected on his Olympic gold medal success during an interview with The Cincinnati Enquirer just two months ago and recalled how it took time for news of the team’s success to reach the US.

"You're talking '64, that wasn't 20 years after the bombing (Hiroshima, Nagasaki)," Wilson said.

"At that particular time, people didn't read about it because we were way over there in Tokyo. By the time they got the word back here, it was two days!"

George Wilson is a legend in Basketball: National Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, NBA Player - Trailblazer. I was fortunate to spend time with him over the last two years. He was a proud Bearcat. My thoughts and prayers are with George’s family, loved ones and teammates. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WeaQNp6aLN — Wes Miller (@CoachWesMiller) July 29, 2023

Wilson also had spells with six National Basketball Association teams as a centre, having earlier played college basketball with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

While with the Bearcats he was part of the team that won the 1962 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I men’s basketball tournament.

Speaking following news of Wilson’s death the current University of Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller said: "I am saddened to hear the news of George Wilson's passing.

"He is a legend in the game of basketball - a national champion, Olympic gold medallist, National Basketball Association player, proud Bearcat and a trailblazer in his era.

"I was fortunate to spend time with him on multiple occasions over the last two years.

"Our entire Cincinnati programme sends its regards to George's family, loved ones and those he impacted over his lifetime."