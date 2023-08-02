Paris 2024 quotas to spice up UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow

With Paris 2024 spots on offer, the International Cycling Union (UCI) Cycling World Championships in Glasgow is set to be an exciting affair as all main disciplines come together at this level for the first time in history.

Scheduled to be held from August 3 to 13, the World Championships will also see unprecedented television coverage.

Eurovision Sport and IMG will provide the action to more than 120 nations while fans can also tune in to the UCI YouTube channel.

UCI chief David Lappartient has said that the television production is set to reach "record levels" this year.

Road racing events are expected to take centre stage with Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and compatriot Wout van Aert among contenders for medals.

Evenepoe, who is the defending champion, started 2023 in great style by winning the Liège-Bastogne-Liège again.

Despite being ruled out due to COVID-19 at the Giro d'Italia, the 23-year-old will start in Glasgow as the favourite.

The presence of Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands and Olympic road race bronze medallist Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia will add more flair to the field.

While focus will be on the individual pursuit title for Italian Filippo Ganna, he will also throw his hat in the ring for the time trial gold.

Home favourite Ethan Hayter, who missed out on the Tour de France due to injury, will be hoping for a strong comeback.

There may be a goodbye in the Scottish city this year as legendary Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten eyes a third women's world tile in road race and time trial.

The 40-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, winning the La Vuelta Femenina and Giro Donne this year.

Glasgow is ready to show off the #PowerOfTheBike!



📍 Glasgow

🗓️ 3 - 13 August



3 - 13 August

Glasgow will become the epicentre for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

Compatriot Marianne Vos, another veteran, will also be targeting the road race silver having won silver in Flanders.

Another Dutchwoman in Demi Vollering, Belgian Lotte Kopecky and two-time Olympic medallist Elisa Longo Borghini are all strong medal contenders in the 2014 Commonwealth Games host city.

Track cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome will see Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen lead the charge for the Netherlands.

The sprint expert is expected to combine with Jeffrey Hoogland and Roy van den Berg for the team title as well.

Tokyo 2020 sprint bronze medallist Jack Carlin will be counting on the home advantage while Malaysian veteran Azizulasni Awang is among the mix for the keirin medals.

With Lea Friedrich of Germany and France's Mathilde Gros listed for the event, the contest for women's sprint title is going to be juicy.

Gros beat Friedrich 2-0 in the final last year.

However, the German came back strongly during the European Championships in Grenchen, as she got the better of compatriot Pauline Grabosch for gold.

Germany is expected sweep the medals but Olympic sprint champion Kelsey Mitchell of Canada and Bao Shanju of China could pose a threat in some categories.