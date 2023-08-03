Organisers of cycling's Vuelta a España have secured the services of Himoinsa as power supplier in a move which it is claimed will provide "sustainable solutions".

Himoinsa's power generation equipment is set to supply power along the entire route of this year's race, the final Grand Tour in men's road cycling this year which is scheduled for August 26 to September 17.

Among the initiatives planned are using generator sets with stage V technology to reduce harmful gas emissions and battery power storage and distribution systems.

Power is required for television broadcasts, giant screens, catering and VIP and sponsor areas at the Vuelta.

Himoinsa is set to receive support from AMS in supplying power for the event.

The Vuelta a España is men's cycling's third and final Grand Tour of the year, and is scheduled for August 26 to September 17 ©La Vuelta

La Vuelta production director Pedro Lezaun said the partnership would help to reduce the environmental impact of the race.

"Having Himoinsa as an official supplier and working hand in hand with AMS gives us a great sense of security when it comes to meeting all the needs of such a logistically complex event as La Vuelta, thanks to the extensive experience both companies have in events of this magnitude," Lezaun commented.

"It is also of paramount importance to the race that our suppliers provide sustainable solutions and thanks to these generator sets with stage V technology and battery systems, we are taking another step towards the decarbonisation of the event."

Himoinsa's head of marketing and communication Cristina Avilés claimed "becoming the official supplier of such a prestigious sporting event as La Vuelta is a clear reflection of our commitment to sustainability".