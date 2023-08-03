French politicians repost video calling for Paris 2024 boycott before later deleting

French politicians Aymeric Caron and Julien Bayou have shared a video calling for a boycott of next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris created by a "fake" media outlet.

The video showed scenes of police violence as they clashed with protestors during riots that have consumed France this year in response to the killing of a 17-year-old boy and an increase to the country's retirement age.

"This is now the image of France in the world," Bayou, a member of the Europe Ecology - The Greens party, posted before later deleting.

"We can be indignant about this.

"Or take into account the alert."

Sole Member of Parliament for the Ecological Revolution for the Living party Caron also wrote, "Despite attempts to hide misery with the window of #JO2024, the world is not fooled."

The video was created by "New York Insider", an account on X, formerly Twitter, that appears legitimate at first glance due to its verified page and sizeable following.

All of its content, however, is taken with modification from other media such as the New York Times.

A poster calling for a boycott of Paris 2024 featured in a video shared by French politicians ©NewYorklnsider/Twitter

Le Parisien revealed that the site "PR to Sky" even guarantees to publish articles on the NewYorkInsider.net website for $300 (£235/€270).

Both Caron and Bayou deleted their statements shortly after posting.

"A video with the hashtag #Paris2024 has taken the internet by storm," wrote the New York Insider.

"The video caught the attention of famous journalists, Government officials and the general public.

"The frustration and anger of the French is directed at President Emmanuel Macron's alleged bad political strategy, raising growing concerns about the France's tarnished image around the world."

Attempts to gauge public support for Paris 2024 have proved difficult, judging by the multitude of surveys that have been conducted.

Last month, the Games' Organising Committee published that showed 72 per cent of respondents were in favour of France staging the event.

The results came just hours after research company Odoxa published it findings that stated public support had nosedived with concerns growing over the cost of the Games.