A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) in preparation for esports making its debut as a full medal sport at the Asian Games in Hangzhou next month.

The MoU was signed today in Beijing today by the AESF with the China Sports Information Center (CSIC), a regulatory body for sports in the country, focused on developing a variety of sports and fighting against non-lawful practices in the country.

The two bodies will work on developing regulations and guidelines for the re-arranged Asian Games, due to take place between September 23 and October 8, as well as create a task force with Chinese organisers.

There is due to be eight medal events in esports at Hangzhou 2022, consisting of Arena of Valor (Asian Games version), Dota 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, FIFA, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile (Asian Games version), and Street Fighter V.

At the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta Palembang in Indonesia, five games were included as demonstration titles.

The China Hangzhou Esports Centre will be the venue as esports makes its debut as a medal event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou ©Hangzhou 2022
AliSports, the sports arm of Chinese multinational technology company, Alibaba Group, has partnered with the Olympic Council of Asia to bring esports to the Asian Games, with all events taking place at the 4,087-capacity China Hangzhou Esports Centre.

As part of the MoU signed between AESF director general Sebastian Lau and Zhang Yuping, deputy director of the CSIC, the first task will be developing standard esports competition regulations and guidelines for Hangzhou 2022, which will be used to regulate the esports section of the event.

Other goals include the creation of a special group that will include the AESF, Hangzhou 2022 and host broadcasters.

A national esports technical officer workshop is being arranged as part of the preparations for the Games and there will be further development and esports education in China.

Developing standard esports competition regulations and guidelines for Hangzhou 2022 will be one of the main roles of the AESF and CSIC following the signing on this MoU ©AESF
"The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding marks a significant step in fostering close collaboration and cooperation between the two organisations," the AESF and CSIC said in a statement.

"With a focus on the four key areas of partnership, such joint efforts will contribute to the success and further advancement of the sport at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games as well as in China in general."

Hangzhou 2022 was postponed last year due to strict COVID-19 protocols in operation in China.

The OCA have already confirmed that esports will be part of the programme at the next Asian Games, in Osaka in 2026.