Double Olympic archery champion Oh Jin-hyek and seven-time golf major winner Park In-bee are aiming to represent South Korea on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission.

The duo are among a star-studded list of South Korean athletes bidding to secure IOC membership next year.

One of the six candidates is set to be put forward by the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) for the IOC Athletes' Commission elections which is due to take place during next year’s Olympics in Paris.

The deadline has passed for athletes to express their interest in standing for the role, with the KSOC expected to decide on a candidate by September 1.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, Oh and Park have entered the race along with badminton player Kim So-yeong, volleyball ace Kim Yeon-koung, taekwondo athlete Lee Dae-hoon and shooter Jin Jong-oh.

Oh claimed men‘s individual gold and men's team bronze at London 2012 before being part of South Korea’s gold medal-winning men’s team at Tokyo 2020.

He has also won five world titles and two Asian Games gold medals in his glittering career.

Park In-bee is among six South Korean athletes hoping to become a member of the IOC Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

Park has achieved seven major golf crowns, including three Women’s PGA Championship titles and two U.S Women’s Open trophies.

She also made history by becoming the first Olympic women’s golf champion in 116 years at Rio 2016.

Kim is a two-time world badminton medallist and claimed women’s doubles bronze at Tokyo 2020 along with Kong Hee-yong.

Jin finished his career as a four-time Olympic shooting champion, winning two titles at London 2012 as well as golds at Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016, and is a multiple world gold medallist.

The 43-year-old, who also won Olympic silvers at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, is the joint head of the Organising Committee for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.

Lee is a double Olympic taekwondo medallist, winning silver at London 2012 and bronze at Rio 2016, while Kim's career highlights include helping South Korea securing women's volleyball gold at the Incheon 2014 Asian Games.

Ryu Seung-min, who claimed men's singles table tennis gold at Athens 2004, is currently first vice-chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission.

The 40-year-old’s term is due to end next year after being first elected in 2016.