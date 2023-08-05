Lukashenko claims sporting sanctions on Belarus "sign of weakness" as CIS Games opens in Minsk

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that sporting sanctions imposed against his country were a "sign of weakness" as he declared the CIS Games open.

Lukashenko delivered his address at the Opening Ceremony of the multi-sport event staged at the Minsk-Arena.

More than 2,200 athletes from 22 countries have arrived in the Belarusian capital for the second edition of the CIS Games.

Belarus and Russia are among nine members of the Commonwealth of Independent States, formed following the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, that are participating in the event along with several countries outside the bloc.

The Games are being held at a time when Russian and Belarusian athletes are facing restrictions on the global sporting stage in response to the war in Ukraine.

Under the International Olympic Committee's conditions of neutrality, athletes from Russia and Belarus are not allowed to compete under their country’s flag and anthem and are prevented from wearing national uniform.

Several International Federations have imposed an outright ban on competitors from the two countries.

During his speech at the Opening Ceremony, Lukashenko said the "world is small, interdependent, interconnected and only madmen try to break ties" in a report by Belarus’ official state news agency BeITA.

"We will hold this sports forum with dignity," said Lukashenko.

"It has a great future and this future is in our hands, no matter how hard the world bosses - embittered and powerless - try to take it away.

"I’m sure they see us today too.

"Watch, listen, draw conclusions.

"You are trying to eliminate strong competitors from international sport.

"You want to take away our sporting victories.

"You are killing the spirit and meaning of the Olympic Movement.

"This is a sign of weakness and your fear.

"This is an attempt to hide behind an iron curtain from the truth of life.

"This is a recognition of the strength of our deep values, which shared by the vast majority of people on the planet, including ordinary Europeans and Americans."

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have sent athletes along with Iran, Egypt, Malaysia, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Cuba.

"Thousands have gathered here," added Lukashenko.

"Millions are watching the broadcast.

Russian and Belarusian athletes are competing under their country's flags at the CIS Games ©Minsk 2023

"Everyone will see not only our beautiful Belarus, but also the culture of those 20 countries represented by leading athletes.

"You will see the traditions, the heroic history of Belarus, which is typical for all Commonwealth [of Independent States] countries.

"You will see that Belarus has a magnificent charming nature.

"Everyone will see modern arenas, strong athletes, bright fights and new records, and most importantly - great international interest in these Games.

"Over 2,000 athletes from more than 20 countries from different continents came to us.

"No sanctions, no political intrigues will not deprive us of this holiday.

"It is impossible."

Several Belarusian Olympic champions took part in the raise of the flags of Belarus and the CIS at the Opening Ceremony.

Among those included rower Ekaterina Karsten, trampoline gymnast Ivan Litvinovich, canoeist Alexandr Maseykov, shot putter Yanina Provalinskaya-Korolchik, sprinter Yulia Nesterenko and handball player Andrei Barbashinsky.

A total of 20 sports are on the programme of the CIS Games, which are due to conclude on August 13.

Competition is already underway with Russia currently topping the medal table with four golds, one silver and two bronzes.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin was among those present at the CIS Games as his country currently leads the medal table ©Minsk 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a greeting to participants, in the form of a telegram on The Kremlin website.

"I am sure that the Second Games of the CIS countries will convincingly demonstrate their creative, consolidating potential, will serve to develop international humanitarian cooperation, strengthen personal, human contacts and, of course, will help popularise sports, promote the values of a healthy, active lifestyle, especially among young people," it read.

"The current Games have significantly expanded their geography, brought together thousands of participants, their coaches, mentors and fans in Belarusian cities, and in the coming days will provide athletes with an excellent opportunity to compete with strong rivals."

Russia’s Arina Averina, the five-time world rhythmic gymnastics champion, said she was pleased to be able to compete under the country’s flag in Minsk.

"I felt how they supported, worried, and it’s very nice that finally with our flag," Averina told Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"You see your flag and you feel support, you want to perform twice as well and more."

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a greeting to CIS Games participants, in the form of a telegram ©Getty Images

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has also praised the organisation of the Games and expects the number of countries participating to continue to rise in future editions but stressed that it was "no alternative" to the Olympics.

"The more opportunities we have for such peaceful battles, the richer in talents our sports country Russia will be," Pozdnyakov told TASS.

"Everything is wonderfully prepared here.

"The holding of these Games will be a great success.

"I am sure that in the future the number of participating countries will increase, since any good undertaking will be supported.

"Sports have no division into large and small countries, into friendly and unfriendly.

"This is good an undertaking that will have a long-term perspective."