Turkish delight at Chengdu 2021 as Ghana win first gold

Turkey were the biggest winners on the final day of athletics competition in Chengdu where high jumper Rose Yeboah sealed Ghana’s first gold medal of the International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games.

Four golds were won by Turkey at the Shuangliu Sports Center Stadium in the Chinese city as they wrapped up the athletics programme in style.

Ismail Nezir, Berke Akcam, Kubilay Encu and Ilyas Canakci helped Turkey win the men’s 4x400 metres relay title in a personal best time of 3min 03.46sec.

They proved too strong for Poland who came second in 3:05.10 with South Africa sealing bronze in 3:05.17.

Turkey also triumphed in the women’s and men’s half marathon team events, while Sezgin Atac was crowned men’s half marathon champion.

Atac crossed the finish line in 1hour 4min 36sec to take the title, beating compatriot Ayetullah Aslanhan who posted 1:04:37 for silver.

China’s Yang Kegu bagged bronze in 1:04:48.

It could have been a clean sweep of half marathon titles for Turkey only for Japan’s Hikaru Kitagawa to dash those hopes.

Rose Yeboah rose highest to win women's high jump gold for Ghana ©Chengdu 2021

Kitagawa won women’s half marathon gold in 1:13:17, overcoming the Turkish challenge of Yayla Kilic Gonen and Fatma Karasu who finished in 1:13:31 and 1:14:28 respectively for the other two podium spots.

Ghana tasted success for the first time at Chengdu 2021 when Yeboah registered a personal best leap of 1.94 metres to capture the women’s high jump crown.

It was enough to defeat Cyprus’ Elena Kulichenko who finished on 1.91m for silver.

Finland’s Venla Pulkkanen also posted a personal best of 1.8m to take bronze.

Hosts China added three more golds to their account in athletics, including victories in the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals.

Their other gold was won by Zhang Jingqiang who emerged victorious from the men’s long jump final.

The Chinese athlete posted a season’s best jump of 7.93m to seal top spot as Chinese Taipei duo Wen Hua-yu and Lin Chia-hsing both finished on 7.83m to take silver and bronze respectively.

There was double delight for Poland on the track as Maciej Wyderka won men’s 800m gold before their women’s 4x400m relay team triumphed.

Lithuania’s Edis Matusevičius, a silver medallist at this year’s European Games in Kraków-Małopolska, claimed men’s javelin throw gold, while Italy’s Laura Pellicoro won the women’s 1500m final.

China's Qin Haiyang, centre, completed a clean sweep of breaststroke titles with success over 50m today ©Chengdu 2021

All 15 rowing finals took place today with China claiming the women’s eight, women’s pair and women’s four titles as well as the men’s four crown.

The Netherlands bagged men’s eight and men’s pair golds, while Italy came out on top in both the men’s and women’s lightweight double sculls finals.

Poland’s two golds came in the mixed quadruple sculls and women’s lightweight singles sculls, with Zuzanne Jasinska taking top honours in the latter.

Lithuania’s Povilas Stankunas won men’s single sculls gold, Turkey’s Enes Gok captured the men’s lightweight single sculls and Czech Republic’s Anna Santruckova crossed the finish line first in the women’s singles sculls final.

Qin Haiyang completed a hat-trick of individual breaststroke titles - matching the feat he achieved at the recent World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

The Chinese swimmer powered to the men’s 50m breaststroke title in 26.53 - 0.79 quicker than runner-up Ludovico Viberti of Italy.

China’s other gold medals in the pool came from Li Bingji and Liu Yaxin who clinched the respective women’s 800m freestyle and women’s 200m freestyle crowns.

Players from China's women's volleyball team celebrate winning gold ©Chengdu 2021

Poland secured two golds, with Jakub Majerski winning the men’s 100m butterfly final and Adela Piskorska securing the women’s 200m freestyle title.

Jackson Jones of the United States won the men’s 200m backstroke final, while Japan sealed men’s 4x200m freestyle relay gold.

Czech Republic were crowned men’s basketball champions after defeating Brazil 69-67 in a thrilling final, while China beat Japan 29-27, 29-27, 25-22 in the women’s volleyball gold-medal match.

Chinese Taipei continued their success on the tennis court, winning the men’s team, women’s team and mixed doubles titles.

Hany Guo of China and Henry von der Schulenburg of Switzerland claimed the respective women’s and men’s singles titles at the Sichuan International Tennis Center.

China added a further diving gold to their glittering collection as Yang Ruilin won the women’s 3m springboard title.

The host nation also succeeded in fencing, claiming the women’s foil team crown, while France secured men’s épée team gold.

Competition is due to conclude tomorrow with medals set to be awarded in badminton, diving, fencing, swimming, volleyball and water polo.