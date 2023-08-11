The venue for taekwondo, judo and karate competition at this year’s Pan American Games in Santiago is nearing completion, it has been revealed.

The National Sports Institute (IND) has announced that work on the Centro de Deportes de Contacto is 85 per cent complete and expressed confidence over it being ready in time for the Games.

Santiago 2023 said the progress on the venue that is part of the National Stadium Sports Park in the Ñuñoa district of the Chilean city was "remarkable".

"We’re only missing minor finishing touches and some equipment," Israel Castro, national director for the IND, said.

"Then we’ll have to close the exterior areas, which reaffirms our commitment to have everything ready in September."

Once completed, the venue will be able to house a capacity crowd of 1,254 spectators during Santiago 2023.





Judo is one of three sports that are set to be staged at the Centro de Deportes de Contacto during the Pan American Games in Santiago ©Getty Images

The venue is due to host taekwondo from October 21 to 24, followed by judo from October 28 to 31 and karate from November 3 to 5.





After the Pan American Games, the arena is set to stage to taekwondo and judo competition during the Parapan American Games.

At the Parapan American Games, judo is scheduled to be held on November 19 and 20, with Para taekwondo set to be staged from November 23 to 25.

As a legacy of Santiago 2023, the Centro de Deportes de Contacto will become the home of wrestling, judo, karate and taekwondo in Chile.

"It’ll be an unprecedented precinct in the history of these sports in Chile, as it’ll be exclusively for these disciplines and it’ll have the best technology and equipment for the development of our athletes," added Castro.

Santiago is due to host the Pan American Games from October 20 to November 5, followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.